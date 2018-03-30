Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Day was celebrated with great zeal and fervor on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, with an aim to educate and motivate the young generation.

Several programs including quiz, debates, mushaira, photography, poster designing, essays and singing competitions were arranged in the University to mark the day. All the activities were organized with an objective to engage youth in extracurricular activities with regard to Pakistan Day and exhibit students’ creative capabilities. The campus was decorated with National flags, banners, and posters.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza along with senior management, faculty members & students hoisted the national flag and the national anthem was played followed by a solemn prayer for peace and sovereignty of Pakistan

Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said that 23rd March is an important day in our national history and it is our responsibility to make all possible efforts to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country. He said it was the need of the hour that every Pakistani should work with same zeal and zest with which the independence of Pakistan was achieved.

While talking about the different extracurricular activities, Vice Chancellor said that such competitions provide a platform for students where they could demonstrate their skills.

He appreciated the efforts of students and said that participants exhibited enormous capacity and potential through their work.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Abdul Saboor highlighted the significance of the Lahore Resolution and stressed the need for promoting patriotism among the youth for a prosperous Pakistan. He said that Pakistani youth has great potential and are capable of achieving great milestones.

It is the responsibility of the youth to promote love and peaceful sentiments among the public to help Pakistan in becoming a developed state, he added.

On the occasion, Directorate of Students Affairs, Principal Officer Dr. Arfan Yousaf, and Director Dr. Mazhar Hussain Bhutta, Senior Tutor Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baber also addressed the participants.

The students also presented national songs and highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day .