RAWALPINDI - Pakistan conducted another successful test fire of indigenously developed Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur, having a range of 450 kilometers.

The missile was fired from an underwater dynamic platform, which successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy; meeting all the flight parameters, said a Press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The SLCM Babur is capable of delivering various types of payloads and incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features.

The SLCM Babur provides Pakistan Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime.

Development of this capability also reflects Pakistan’s response to provocative nuclear strategies and posture being pursued in the neighbourhood through induction of nuclear submarines and ship-borne nuclear missiles, leading to nuclearisation of Indian Ocean Region.

Pakistan eyes this landmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence through indigenisation and self-reliance.

The test was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Chairman NESCOM, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials, scientists and engineers from Strategic Scientific Organisations.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel for successful achievement of this highly significant milestone.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their facilitations to the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel involved in the effort.