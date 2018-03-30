Share:

“I have put my heart and soul into my work and have lost my mind in the process”

–Vincent Van Gogh, 1886

Van Gogh is one of the most famous and influential painters of the late 19th century. He is known for creating a post-impressionistic technique of painting, but also for leading a very troubled life. He was later described to be depressed and mentally ill. Van Gogh’s art helped him stay emotionally stable and yet he was only able to sell one painting throughout his career. The picture above is a self-portrait of himself with wearing a bandage after he cut off his ear following an argument with a man name Paul Gauguin. The man was sent by his brother who take care of his financial needs, to keep an eye on him. By this time along with his psychological health, his physical condition was also declining. He was spending money on paint rather than food and none of his painting were selling. The cutting off the ear seemed like a breaking point in his life. He in fact was ‘putting his heart and soul in his work and was losing his mind in the process’. Following the incident he painted but was in constant need of hospitalisation. He started becoming vary of his future and committed suicide at the age of 37.