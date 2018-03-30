Share:

islamabad (PR) - Hashoo Group announced the signing of a management contract between its subsidiary Pakistan Services Limited and Samsons Group of Companies (PVT) Limited, which brings the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts brand to Malam Jabba’s Ski Resort.

Murtaza Hashwani, CEO & Deputy Chairman of Hashoo Group, added, “We are pleased to partner with Samsons Group to revive one of Pakistan’s top tourist destinations. Today marks an important milestone as we expand our hotels to more of the top destinations in the country over the next few years. We look forward to welcoming guests to Pear-Continental Malam Jabba Hotel and Ski Resort soon.”

Waseem Ur Rahman, CEO Samson Group of Companies, said, “We envision a ski resort full of thousands of smiling faces - kids, teenagers, parents, the whole family gathered together and enjoying activities together, such as skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing in the winter and hiking, horse-riding, and zip-lining in the summer. Families will have wonderful experiences and will build great memories at the Pearl-Continental Malam Jabba Hotel and Ski Resort.”

Malam Jabba is the first and only private ski resort in Pakistan and is recognized as one of the most scenic tourist destinations in the country.

Just 314 km from Islamabad, the new Pearl-Continental Hotel sits atop the Malam Jabba Hill Station, 2650 meters above sea level, and overlooking the scenic Swat Valley.

The luxury hotel, set to open in time for the next ski season, will feature 100 rooms and suites, three restaurants, two cafes, a spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool, as well as meeting rooms and large event spaces.

Designed with families in mind, the hotel will offer easy access to the expansive Malam Jabba Ski Resort with abundant recreational offerings available year-round.