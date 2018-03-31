Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has established 9 industrial estates in Punjab some of which were ready for investment.

PIEDMC CEO Shairyar Salim made these remarks during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He along with GM Marketing Ijaz Azeem gave a detailed presentation to the business community about available investment opportunities in the industrial estates in Punjab.

Shairyar said that the industrial estates developed by PIEDMC in Punjab have created 0.84 million direct and 1.680 million indirect jobs in Punjab.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and industrial estates in Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari, Chunian and Bahawalpur were ready for setting up industrial units as infrastructure and all required utilities & facilities were available in these industrial estates.

He said that Bhalwal Industrial Estate was near to the investors of Islamabad/Rawalpindi region and they should explore investment opportunities in the estate. He assured that ICCI proposal for identifying land for a new industrial estate near the twin cities would be given serious consideration and his company would cooperate in the execution of this project.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, president, ICCI said that a new industrial estate was badly needed in Islamabad/Rawalpindi region as all existing industrial estates in this area have reached saturation.

He said that PIEDMC has good expertise in developing industrial estates and it should help ICCI in identifying land for new industrial estate for Potohar Region.

He said ICCI was ready to executive such project in collaboration with PIEDMC on public-private partnership basis.

Muhammad Naveed senior vice president and Nisar Mirza vice president ICCI thanked the representatives of PIEDMC for briefing local business community about investment opportunities in Punjab's industrial estates.

They said that ICCI would form a delegation of local industrialists to visit Bhalwal Industrial Estate in order to explore investment opportunities.

Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Yasir Sakhi Butt, Abdul Rehman Khan and other local industrialists also spoke at the occasion and discussed possibilities of setting up industrial units in the Punjab's industrial estates.