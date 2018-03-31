Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader and former chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi has said time is ripe to bury the politics of corruption mafia in Sindh for good.

Talking to media in Insaf House here Thursday, where prominent personalities announced joining the PTI, Jatoi said Sindh has been braving a cruse in shape of corruption mafia and soon its members would be sent to jail. He said it is high time that the politics of corruption and Jiyala-culture should be buried deep. He said the rulers have looted Sindh with both hands and spend this money of taxpayers to build palaces of their corrupt leadership. He said more and more people are joining the PTI, which shows that the ruling PPP has no future in Sindh.

On the occasion, Begum Zaib, widow of former MPA Usman Jalbani, Ali Gul Abbasi former general manager of PIA, retired bureaucrat Aman Larik and others announced to join the PTI. Liaquat Jatoi welcomed them in the caravan of Imran Khan.

However, PTI central leader Faisal Wada said on the occasion that the PTI has already emerged as the most popular political party in Sindh also. He said during last 10 years the PPP rulers have only sucked the blood of poor Sindhi people.

He said Imran Khan would help the people of Sindh getting rid of corrupt people. He said soon these corruption kings and queens would be in jails and every penny of the taxpayers’ money looted by them would be recovered from them.