ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have decided to separately submit adjournment motions in the National Assembly Secretariat, seeking a debate on the recently formed committee to review the names of the people on the exit control list.

The two opposition parties might submit the adjournment motions for upcoming National Assembly session starting from April 3 to discuss the recently formed committee to review the names of the people on the ECL.

The opposition lawmakers have already raised objections to the formation of the committee to review the names on the social and the mainstream media.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari in her tweet said: “PM’s ECL committee is a farce comprising of Sharif yes man! Shameful how Abbasi cant break away from the string puller of Nawaz Sharif (NS)”.

“We will raise this matter on the floor of the House as how the federal government can form a parliamentary body by ignoring opposition the members,” Mazari said while talking to The Nation.

PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri said that the formation of the committee was just ‘eyewash’ and the time-gaining tactics by the government.

“There should not be members only from the ruling party to examine the ECL list,” said Marri, mentioning that PPP-P would move an adjournment motion in National Assembly Secretariat to debate the matter thoroughly.

“How members from one party will do justice as they would not review the name of their leader (former prime minister Nawaz Sharif),” the PPP MNA feared.

Mach 21, the federal cabinet formed a committee to review the names of the people on the ECL.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif’s name could be placed on the ECL if recommended by the committee. “A final decision to include his name in the ECL depends on the committee members,” the sources said. Sharif and his family members have been facing corruption cases filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau.

The opposition parties (mainly the PTI) have been pressing the government to stop Sharif and his family from flying abroad as they may be convicted by the trial court.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on the ECL and constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine the cases. This committee will propose the rules for the addition and removal of the names on the ECL, which will later be reviewed and approved by the federal cabinet.

The committee will be chaired by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan will be part of the committee.

The interior ministry had earlier sent names of more than 600 people to the prime minister for consideration in the cabinet meeting. These people had been on the ECL since August 2016.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN