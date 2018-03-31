Share:

KANDHKOT - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged a protest in front of Wapda subdivision office against prolonged power outages on Thursday.

The PTI workers led by district President Shahmore Bangwar, Shahban Jakhrani and others carrying placards, banners and chanted slogans against the Sepco.

The protestors said that the process of 14 to 16 hours loadshedding the life of people had been paralysed. They said that there is no supply of water in their homes due to this they have been suffering from severe hardships.

The protesters demanded the authorities to take strict steps against the Sepco who are involved in conducting artificial and unannounced loadshedding across Kashmore.

They warned if loadshedding will not decrease the protest would be prolonged.

THRRE INJURED

At least three people including a minor child were sustained serious injuries in a road mishap on Thursday.

According to reports, a truck hit a motorbike as resultantly, three persons including Shafi Mohammad, Mohammad Hassan and Chikoo (8) sustained serious injuries near Buxapur.

Later, area police shifted them to nearby hospital where doctors referred an injured to Larkana Hospital due to critical condition.

While the driver managed to flee from the scene.