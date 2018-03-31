Share:

ISLAMABAD - Provinces have blamed the federal government for the deadlock over the new National Finance Commission Award.

The federal government had proposed cutting down the size of the divisible pool by seven percent for a security fund and for Gilgit-Baltistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In December 2016, the federal government floated the proposal for cutting down the overall size of the federal divisible pool to the provinces, allocating three percent for the National Security Fund (NSF) and four percent for G-B, Fata and AJK.

Every year, out of the divisible pool - meant for distribution of funds between the centre and the four federating units - seven percent is being kept in this NSF and for GB, Fata and AJK.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is separately getting one percent of the divisible pool as a compensation for the impact of war on terror.

However, no meeting had taken place since then as provinces had not liked the proposal of the federal government. "The deadlock over NFC award persists because of the federal government, which is demanding a seven percent share from the gross divisible pool," said Senator Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, non-statutory member NFC from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a technical meeting of experts to discuss the and implement ways to break and resolve the current political deadlock around the National Finance Commission Award.

Abdul Wajid Rana, former federal secretary finance, shared that breakthrough is achieved through give and take, which was the success factor behind the passage of the historic seventh NFC Award.

Similarly, the Balochistan government has also said that federal government's proposal could not be accepted. "It was the failure of the incumbent government, which could not constitute the new NFC Award despite three years of expiring the previous award," said an official of the Balochistan government while talking to The Nation on Thursday. He said that a new government would have to constitute the new NFC award.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already rejected the proposal of allocating seven percent funds from the federal divisible pool for the security arrangement of CPEC-related projects and for the development of Fata and other areas.

The PML-N government had already decided that it would not constitute the new NFC award on the basis of provisional results of the population census. "The next government will constitute the fresh revenue-sharing formula between the centre and provinces on the basis of fresh population census results," Rana Afzal Khan, Minister of State for Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs had said while talking to The Nation recently.

The five-year constitutional term of the 7th NFC award expired on June 30, 2015. The government for the consecutive third year extended the seventh award for the ongoing financial year 2017-18 after failing to constitute the new NFC Award.

Under the current NFC Award, Punjab gets 51.74 percent share, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent.