SADIQABAD: A local PML-N leader said that he would continue serving people of his constituency considering it a noble duty.

During a media talk, municipal committee member Mian Safdar he would spare no effort to come up to the expectations of the people of his constituency who, what he said, honoured him with their confidence. "Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Shafiq has won the hearts of people by completing various development projects worth millions of rupees," he said, adding that the PML-N would win the next general election with public assistance.–Staff Reporter