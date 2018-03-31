Share:

KARACHI - The CDWP Planning Commission Islamabad in its recent meeting approved the grant of around Rupees1.8 billion for University of Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz in which KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing to the members on the already proposed PC one proposal.

He said grant was granted for the promotion of academic and research activities at KU. The vice chancellor thanked the deputy chairman, Secretary Planning and Development Sohaib Siddiqui and HEC Chairman Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed for their academic friendly initiative.

The various projects including up gradation of teaching/research facilities in KU departments, new block for faculty of science and social sciences, 10 new buses for KU students, up gradation of biotechnology department. The VC said: “My priority is the university up gradation and development; we will be in the ranking of world’s best universities if we get adequate funds.”