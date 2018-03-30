Share:

HAFIZABAD - The masses have rejected the negative politics of the opponents and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections, Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar said amidst protests against the government.

She said while addressing a big gathering in Jinnah Hall that PML-N believes in the eradication of poverty, hunger and disease and resolution of the problems being confronted by the masses. The minister said that the government has initiated various measures for changing socio-economic condition of the public for better. "During the past five years under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country has achieved various successes such as elimination of terrorism and loadshedding whereas PTI always promoted the politics of dharna which has been rejected by the masses because they want peace, brotherhood and prosperity in the country," she added.

She further said that despite the so-called alliance between Zardari and Niazi, the PML-N would be successful in the next general elections. She said that "truth is more powerful than falsehood and truth always prevail". She said that negative propaganda and false allegations by the rivals would not succeed and the PML-N would strive for ushering in an era of peace, brotherhood and prosperity.

Earlier, the minister was given welcome for securing Sitar-i-Imtiaz for her untiring efforts to eliminate polio from the country. She was brought to the city in a big procession from Safdarabad Interchange to Jinnah Hall Hafizabad and the people showered her with rose petals throughout the route.

Municipal Chairman Haji Jamshed Abbas Thaheem, MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, Vice Chairman Rai Qamar Zaman Kharl, President PML-N Tehsil Hafizabad Abid Ihsan Chattha and others congratulated the Minister for getting unique distinction due to her sheer hard work.

Later, she inaugurated provision of sui gas in Kot Kameer (Vanike Tarar) where she also addressed big gathering of union council chairmen and councillors.

On the other side, people said that despite tall claim of the government that it had overcome loadsheddings, the citizens were experiencing 4 to 8 hours loadsheddings a daily which has made their lives miserable.

The shopkeepers are facing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to make their bread and butter for their families. The power looms workers and owners are hard hit by unscheduled and prolonged loadsheddings in the city. They have called upon Gepco to ensure uninterpreted power supply to relieve them of mental agony and financial loss.

Likewise, they citizens expressed their grave concern over the apathetic and indifferent attitude of the civic authorities for not spraying the streets with insecticides. Thus, the flies and mosquitoes have made their lives absolutely miserable particularly during nights.

They called upon the authorities to ensure fumigation of the streets and thoroughfares particularly the narrow lanes in the old city and new ‘abidis’ immediately to prevent breakout of any epidemic as hot weather has already started.