ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has fixed the petition against the appointment of its sitting judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa for hearing.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear on April 4 the petition of Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi, who had challenged the appointment of Justice Isa as chief justice of Baluchistan High Court and later his elevation to the Supreme Court.

Other members of the bench include Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The bench will hear the arguments of Advocate Rahi on maintainability of the petition. If the top court is convinced that the instant petition is maintainable then it will issue notices to respondents for their replies and arguments.

Earlier, the chief justice after in-chamber hearing had set aside objections of the registrar office. The chief justice had ordered the petitioner to argue on the maintainability of the petition.

On January 1, 2016, advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi had filed a petition stating that both the appointments were made without following the process.

(SYED SABEEHUL HUSSNAIN)