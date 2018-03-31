Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet , which met at New Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved amendment in the West Pakistan Highways Ordinance to the extent to provide construction of any permanent or temporary structure within 50 meters from the middle of the Super Highway, now M9, on its right and 50 meters on its left being right of way of the M9 project.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and concerned secretaries.

The ordinance as amended and approved by the cabinet would be called West Pakistan Highways (Sindh Amendment) Act 2018.

The meeting was told that after construction of Super Highway into M9, the right of way was being expanded to hundreds of meters without any justification. In other provinces where motorway or super highways have been built only 50 meters right way on its both sides has been allowed. Therefore, the same standard is being also adopted here. The amendment as approved by the cabinet was referred to the provincial assembly for discussion and approval.

WHEAT FOR THAR

The cabinet also discussed the drought like situation in Thar and called for distribution of free of cost wheat among the people of Thar. The chief minister pointed out that a similar drought like situation also prevailed in Achhro Thar, Kachin and kohistan.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that the chief minister had formed a committee under him to assess the situation in Thar. He had held meeting with all the stakeholders in DC Office Mithi. They told him that Thar received down pour but those rains were not enough for crops. He also said that the free distribution of wheat in different phases has improved nutrition among the people of the desert has reduced overall mortality rate.

The cabinet approved free distribution of wheat at one bag per family among the people of Thar. In the desert area of Umerkot, Achhro Thar, Kachho and Kohistan wheat distribution mechanism would be evolved by a committee headed by Senior Minister for Food Nisar Khuhro.

It may be noted that from 2014 to 2017 free of cost 1,876,378 bags of wheat has been distributed in 11 phases. The total cost of the wheat comes to Rs6.6 billion.

WATER COMMISSION

The health department took a item for relaxation of SPPRA Rules for procurement of eight incinerators for Rs227.96 million and three ultra filtration units for Rs52.315 million. The total amount comes to Rs280.281 million which may also be sanction outside budget.

Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho told the meeting the Water Commission has directed him to expedite the procurement, therefore necessary permission and approval may be accorded. The cabinet approved the procurement of necessary machinery, approved budget and also allowed health department to open LC and SPPRA Rules were relaxed to expedite the procedure.

REGULARISATION OF VET

The cabinet was told that 145 veterinary officers hailing from different districts of the province were appointed on contract basis on a fix pay of Rs50,000 for male and Rs60,000 for female veterinary officers for a period of three years in 2015. The contract of these doctors has been extended for one more year till June 2018.

The cabinet on the recommendation of Livestock department approved regularisation of the services of Vet Officers and referred their draft bill to Sindh Assembly.

The chief minister directed secretary health to bring the papers for regularisation of Doctors working on contract basis in the next cabinet meeting. He also directed other departments to send summaries for regularisation the services of their contractual employees, if they have.

AMENDMENT IN BRT

The cabinet approved amendment to Article 52-A of KDA President Order 5 of 1957. Under the amendment a bus depot of BRT Green Line project over an area of 8 acre amenity plot reserved for play ground. The ground has 12 acres land. The cabinet approved construction of bus depot on eight acres and development of play ground on the remaining four acres.

AMENDMENT IN LAW

OFFICERS’ SERVICES

The Law Department proposed amendment in Law Officers (Condition of Service) Rule 1940. Under the amendment ‘appointment of additional advocate general shall be made by the chief minister from amongst the lawyers with not less than seven years standing as an advocate. The appointment of assistant advocate general shall be made by the chief minister from amongst with not less than five years standing as an advocate.’ The cabinet approved the amendment.

The cabinet also discussed and approved Sindh Holy Quran (Printing, Recording and Disposal of damaged or Shaheed and Sacred Auraqs) Act, 2018. Under the approved draft law a proper printing of Holy Quran and disposal procedure for damaged / Old Holy Quran have been provided.

The law department put up nomination/Recalling from Anti-Terrorism courts saying that the Registrar High Court of Sindh has conveyed that the Chief Justice has been pleased to recall advocates and retired judge for their appointments to ATC. The cabinet after discussing the matter directed advocate general to get some clarification from the High Court regarding re-employment so that they could be appointed.

BUDGET STRATEGY PAPER

The cabinet was briefed about the budget strategy paper 2018-19 to 2020-21 prepared by finance and P&D departments.

The main features of main features of budget strategy paper include government’s policies, priorities, strategic allocation of resources and key macro-economic assumptions over the medium-term framework.

The gauges the extent of the ownership and participatory spirit in realm of financial policy formulation.

The cabinet was told that total revenue of 2017-18 was estimated at Rs854.3 billion against which are Rs773.4 billion. In short the federal government has given around Rs75 billion short than the estimated receipts.

The chief minister directed finance department to circulate the budget strategy paper among the cabinet members so that it could be discussed in detail in the next cabinet meeting.

Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah briefed the media about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting.