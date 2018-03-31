Share:

KAMALIA - Police booked six suspects for abducting a man for ransom here the other day.

Mohsin, resident of Mamoon Kanjan Road, Kamalia submitted a complaint to Kamalia City police that as he was on the way back home when suspects including Mohsin Cheema, Akhtar Rasool, Umair Butt, Naubahar, Mohammad Boota and another unidentified person abducted him. He alleged that the suspects continued beating him until he gave them money as ransom for his release. The police registered a case and launched investigation. On the other hand, eleven suspects were booked for thrashing policemen. Assistant Sub Inspector Waris Ali submitted an application to Kamalia Saddr police suspect Zakir along with 10 accomplices attacked a police team, thrashed them and ripped their uniforms. The police registered a case against the suspects.