JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will aim to take advantage of a scandal-hit Australian team in the fourth and final Test starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

But coach Ottis Gibson has warned that Australia will provide strong opposition, even without the disgraced trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. "We hope they're very shattered," Gibson said of the turmoil around the opposition camp. "But they're still a good team with very good players. I'm still a huge fan of their fast bowling attack."

Match starts at 1:00 PM

The Australian bowling unit remains intact but there will be three enforced changes in the batting line-up as the tourists seek to avoid the first series loss by Australia in South Africa since Ali Bacher led the team then known as the Springboks to a 4-0 clean sweep in 1969/70. South Africa lead the current series 2-1 and captain Faf du Plessis said after his team won the third Test in Cape Town by 322 runs that he was determined to maintain the pressure on his opponents.

The loss of Smith and Warner robs Australia of their two leading batsmen - but neither made a major impact in the first three matches. Their replacements, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will only have one practice opportunity before the Test, but all three arrive with good recent form in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition.

TEAMS (LIKELY):

SOUTH AFRICA : Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma or Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj or Lungi Ngidi, Morne Morkel.

AUSTRALIA: Tim Paine (capt, wkt), Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.