LAHORE - The English Literary Society and Progressive Writers' Association held a special sitting at Pak Tea House to mark the World Poetry Day.

The sitting, Presided over by Dr Kanwal Feroze and participated by Ghulam Hussain Sajid, Prof Anwar ul Haq and Comrade Tanveer as chief guest, highlighted different genres of poetry, its impact on life and evolution from classical to the modern.

Eminent poets and writers including Dr Jawaz Jafri, Asnath Kanwal, Rubia Jilani, Comrade Shahfique, Javaid Aftab, Zahid Hassan, Zahid Nabi, Aqeel Akhtar, Raza Naeem, Mian Salah-ud-Din, Munawar Sultana, Parveen Sijal Anjum Qureshi and others expressed their views on the occasion.

The speakers traced the poetic evolution from Iliad and Odyssey of the Greek poet Homer and travelled through the ages of Anglo Saxon poetry to the modern era wherein they shed light on the works of different poets for bringing reforms, change, and to entertain and criticizes leading the imagination to real or unreal world. The said poetry at times is traditional while at others, provides sensorial pleasure, yet going a step ahead it inculcates mysticism and becomes a means of catharsis as well as to explore consciousness. They also mentioned about the revolutionary poetry which agitated the mind to social protest and political progressivism.

The speakers also touched the social role played by progressive poetry to build the edifice of modern day culture and traditions. The writers were also given away mementos on the occasion.