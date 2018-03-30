Share:

SWAT - The teenage school-going girls in the valley expressed delight over first visit of the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to her motherland after she was airlifted to Britain in 2012 for treatment following a terrorist attack.

The school children were of the view that they were extremely happy over her visit to Pakistan as she had struggled for girls’ education for which she was attacked by extremists in October 2012.

Anila Khan, student of grade 10, said that she welcomed Malala to Pakistan and acknowledged her efforts for girls’ education. Her struggle created awareness amongst girls not only in Swat but in the entire country and girls were educated and encouraged to raise voice about their rights.

Saba Khan of grade 10 said that she was happy because Malala was my friend and of her age. She said that Malala efforts were appreciated throughout the world. She left us in 2012, she said.

Umna Khan of grade 4 said that they would be happier if Malala could visit Swat because her friends were anxiously waiting to meet their school fellow. I wish I could see her and spend some time with her, she added.

Ahmad Shah, a teacher of Malala and a friend of her father Ziauddin, said that today was the happiest moment for him as his student and his friend had visited their homeland after 6 years. He said that Malala’s mission was kep continued and her struggle and efforts were admired by the world. She proved that we are peace loving people and want to educate our young generations, he said.

Shah said that Malala personally wished to visit Swat and her native town Shangla but according to his information, she was not allowed to do so due to security threats.

The aim of her visit is to meet Pakistani official including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to improve education standards in Pakistan and what initiatives need to be taken in order to provide quality education in the country, he added. Shah further said that her visit to Shangla to inaugurate a school was cancelled due to security reasons.