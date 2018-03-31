Share:

PR Langenthal, Switzerland - Sikh community in Switzerland has lauded the new Sikh Marriage Act passed by provincial assembly in Pakistan and congratulated the community in the country.

“We welcome the passing of the Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriages Act 2017 in Punjab, Pakistan as the new law which was tabled as a private members’ bill by Ramesh Singh Arora and got unanimous support in the provincial Punjab Assembly in Pakistan,” said the statement issued by Sikh community leaders in Switzerland.

The law is the first of its kind in the world and provides for the solemnisation and registration of Sikh marriages in Pakistani Punjab. The new law defines a Sikh marriage - Anand Karaj - as being a lawful union between a Sikh male and Sikh female. It provides a definition of a Sikh in accordance with the Sikh Rehat Maryada.

“We can say it’s a great gift for Sikh community on the occasion of the 550th Nanakshahi Sikh new-year,” it added.

“Pakistani government, the elected members and Pakistani community have again proven to have big heart by giving the rights and respect to the Sikh community, which we have always being denied in India, and Sikh community is still struggling for such laws in India. Overall passing of Anand Karaj Marriages Act is also shame for Indian lawmakers who only used to say in words that the human rights are being protected in India,” the Sikh leaders said in the statement.

It’s really a historical achievement for the Pakistan Sikh community, they said, adding, “We again congratulate from the core of our hearts and well wishes to S. Ramesh Singh whose efforts has brought fruit, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and overall to the Pakistan government and elected members of the House.”