Share:

BANGKOK:- The once-idyllic Thai bay that became a must-see on the tourist trail after the 2000 movie “The Beach” will be closed to visitors for four months, an official said Thursday, as Thailand looks to stem the impact from crowds. The announcement bolsters an order last month blocking boats from mooring on Maya Bay in a bid to prevent further damage to its coral reefs. Up to 4,000 tourists and hundreds of boats have been flocking daily to the white-sand beach on Ko Phi Phi Ley, an island whose towering limestone cliffs and azure waters were made famous by the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.–AFP