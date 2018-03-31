Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), eliminating the audit observations on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway section, has commended the performance of NHA officers for maintaining transparency and before time completion of the project.

The meeting of the PAC was held under chairmanship of Syed Khurshid Shah in committee room of the National Assembly. In the meeting, audit observations raised by the DG Audit Works were presented before the committee regarding 230km Lahore-Abdul section of eastern corridor of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is going to be inaugurated before time in May 2018.

Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik gave replies to the audit observations and presented complete record to the Committee. The PAC eliminated the audit observations and declared the contract as per rules. Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik told the committee that in 2015-16, NHA made an excellent saving of Rs 122 billion in two contracts. He said one contract was of government of Pakistan, while the other related to soft loan from China Exim Bank.

As per apparent estimates, if these contracts had been awarded on available rates, there would have not been any objection to NHA. But able and active team of NHA worked devotedly and saved a huge amount through competition.

He informed the contract was awarded to company on merit for zero corruption.

On this occasion, the committee members expressed confidence on NHA and appreciated its performance for completing the project before time as per international standard on the lowest possible rates. It is to recall that Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of motorway will be completed three months before the scheduled time frame and opened to traffic.