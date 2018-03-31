Share:

SIALKOT - Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Salem Al Zaabi visited the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, during the last day of his three-day visit to Sialkot.

He was accorded warm rosy welcome with the loud drum beats upon his arrival at Iqbal Manzil. The UAE Envoy also cut a jubilation cake during a ceremony held at Iqbal Manzil. Flanked by the senior SCCI officials, the UAE Envoy also listened to Kalaam-e-Iqbal by students.

The UAE Ambassador said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and philosopher of the world, adding that he was feeling proud while visiting the Iqbal Manzil here in Sialkot. He paid homage to Allama Iqbal. He showed keen interest in the personal things, rare pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family and Iqbal’s rare letters displayed there at Iqbal Manzil.

The UAE Ambassador said that the best way to pay tributes to Iqbal was to understand his message and imbibe his teachings. The need for understanding Iqbal’s concept of the message of Islam and the need for forward movement in human thought was never as great as it is today, he said.

He felt much solaced and great honour to be seated on Allama Iqbal's personal historical chair. He said that he was a big fan of Allama Iqbal. He revealed that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

He said that Pakistan is peace-loving country and people of Pakistan wanted to have sustainable peace in the region besides sacrificing a lot to estbalish a durable global peace and uprooting terrorism. He said that the Pakistani and international media should present the positive and true picture of Pakistan.

Later, the UAE Ambassador also visited Govt. Scotch Mission/Christian High School Sialkot, the Alma mater of Allama Iqbal.

MOLESTATION: A scoundrel forcibly molested Ali Raza (13) in a local mosque in village Dugri Muslim-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Accused Afzal is stated to be the brother of the mosque's cleric Akram. Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has transferred senior professor Ishaq Bajwa of Govt. Murray College Sialkot and has posted him as principal of Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur with immediate effect.