QUETTA: Two six-year-olds have become social media sensations in cricket-mad Pakistan with videos of their bowling "blowing away" the likes of Shane Warne and Wasim Akram, who have been giving the pair tips on improving their game.

Eli Mikal Khan, from the southwestern city of Quetta, has been nicknamed "Shane Warne Junior" after videos posted on Twitter of his astonishing leg break bowling attracted awe from fans around the world and drew tips and encouragement from the Australian legend.

Another six-year-old, an aspiring pace bowler named Hasan Akhtar, has meanwhile been dubbed "Little Wasim Akram " after the former Pakistani captain -- who also saw videos of him on Twitter and insisted on tracking him down and meeting him.

The two children have been widely feted by Pakistani media, as the cricket-obsessed country celebrates the successful staging of the third Pakistan Super League final in Karachi -- a hugely symbolic step towards bringing international teams back amid improving security.

Eli said he dreams of playing for Pakistan.

"I love cricket... I want to become a perfect leg break bowler," he said.

He said he enjoys the adulation he has received -- particularly from legends such as Warne, who first tweeted encouragement to Eli after seeing one of his videos.

Dear Eli, your bowling looks fantastic, keep up the great work & thankyou for your kind words ! ???? https://t.co/gosvIHHv9I — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 28, 2018

This week Warne retweeted another video of Eli, writing: "Absolutely fantastic, blown away on how good the ball comes out of your hand, especially at the age of only 6 -- well done and keep up the great work. One tip -- get that bowling arm a little higher!"

Absolutely fantastic, blown away on how good the ball comes out of your hand, especially at the age of only 6 - well done and keep up the great work. One tip - get that bowling arm a little higher ! https://t.co/54A9DgrL6H — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2018

Eli, whose father and coach Abdullah Khan maintains his Twitter account, said he had been honoured by the tweet, adding: "I will definitely work on the given tip by Sir @ShaneWarne".

Admiration of the two six-year-olds comes as Pakistan enjoys guarded optimism over the return of international cricket, driven from the country after a deadly militant attack targeting the Sri Lanka team in 2009.

Last weekend Karachi became the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted five international matches against Zimbabwe in 2015, as well as the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September and one against Sri Lanka a month later.

If Eli's dream of playing for Pakistan bears fruit, he could be joined by fellow Twitter sensation Hasan, videos of whom drew Akram's notice in late February.

"Where is this boy???" he said, retweeting one of the videos and calling for a "platform" to discover such talent in Pakistan.

Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth https://t.co/ybzd5ASeTx — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2018

On Monday he tweeted images of himself with the six-year-old, who he called a "young sensation" with "unbelievable skills".

"Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan," he wrote, adding that the child's knowledge is already "unreal".

Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni . Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half. #brightfuture pic.twitter.com/MDqYS3NJUZ — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 26, 2018

Explaining the importance of front arm. He was all ears ???? he already knows how to grip the ball for out swing and in swing. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/SUZ4KVcEiA — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 26, 2018

Hasan's father Muhammad said that before he realised how talented his son was, he found the bowling habit "annoying".

"Our home floor is made of mud and Hasan would break the surface bowling all day," he said from their village of Chichawatni, some 200 kilometres from Lahore.