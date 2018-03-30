Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court full bench on Thursday came down hard on television programmes, which criticised the judiciary, observing “the parliament, prima facie, is mother of democratic system but even then no criticism is made out there against the judiciary”.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Aalia Neelum took up the petition seeking high treason case against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder over his speeches against the state institutions.

The bench issued notices to the interior secretary and the MQM founder and directed the attorney general of Pakistan to assist the court at the next hearing. The bench expressed serious concerns over TV programmes interpreting the matters pending adjudication before the court.

“Media has freedom under the constitution but it is the constitution which bars media from attacking the judiciary,” Justice Naqvi remarked. “No Tom, Dick and Harry can criticise the decisions of the courts. How a person could attack the judiciary in a TV programme when it is not done in the parliament.” The judge observed that freedom of expression never meant that the judiciary should be criticised without any reason.

“Illiterate like a thumb impression fixer can’t interpret the court decisions. Criticising courts have now become a joke,” the judge further remarked.

Justice Naqvi observed that what was happening on TVs day and night was unacceptable. The judge also questioned non-appointment of Pemra chairman, saying that whether the Pemra was being run by the government under its control.

The petitioners’ counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique said that the situation would have been different if the 2016 order had been implemented in letter and spirit. He said the respondent party head attacked the army and the judiciary in his speeches.

The bench directed the Pemra executive officer to appear in the court. The bench observed that the counsel of the MQM founder had died; therefore, he was being given a chance to hire a counsel and put off further hearing until April 5.

Aftab Virk and others had moved the petitions against MQM founder and said that he did anti-state speeches and tried to provoke the people against the state institutions. They prayed to the court to order high treason case against him and bring him to justice. In 2016, an LHC full bench banned media coverage of MQM founder for his speeches against the state institutions.