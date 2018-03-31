Share:

NEW DELHI - Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad Thursday named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as captain after scandal-tainted Australian David Warner withdrew. "I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players," the 27-year-old Kiwi skipper tweeted. Williamson has a $460,000 deal with the Sunrisers for this season, which starts April 7. Warner, who was banned for a year on Wednesday along with disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith, had a $1.9 million contract.