Share:

KAMALIA - Police registered a case against suspects for injuring an elderly woman over a trifle here the other day. Ahmed Waseem, a resident of 738 G/B, submitted an application to the police that Rab Nawaz along with accomplices had beaten his grandmother Kamalan Bibi with wooden sticks over a trifle. The elderly woman sustained critical injuries in the incident, he added. Kamalia Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.

KITE-FLYERS HELD: Kamalia City police raided and arrested several boys for flying kites. According to Kamalia DSP Atif Meraaj, a City police team launched a vigorous crackdown on kite flyers, endangering the lives of people.

During the operation, police arrested Sohail Ahmed from Madina Abad, Faisal Saleem from Aadhiwal and Waqar from Mahmood Park, Bahlol-Wala. Police registered cases against them and put them behind bars.

Meanwhile, Kamalia traffic police booked a van driver namely Zulqarnain near Govt PST College, Kamalia for reckless driving. A case had been registered against him at Kamalia City police station.