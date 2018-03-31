Share:

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL thrashed sorry PIA by an innings and 46 runs in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2018 round one pool C match played here at Diamond ground on Thursday.

After follow-on, PIA second innings wrapped up at meager 127 in 44 overs. Earlier, PIA resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 73-3 and were all out for 127 with Shahryar Ghaus slamming 55. Hamza Nadeem grabbed 6 for 37 while M Ali chipped in with 3 for 51.

At Army Cricket Ground, CDA inflicted 42-run defeat on Army. Army resumed their run-chase at the overnight score of 57-2 and were bowled out for 217 in 84 overs with M Nafees firing fighting 66. Faisal Iqbal captured 4-49 and Kashif Ali bagged 3-35.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz lauded CDA team for carving out sensational and well-deserving victory against strong Army team. He hoped that the team would continue to perform good show in next matches as well. Director Sports CDA Raza Ahmed also praised CDA team and said despite a young and inexperienced side, his boys did wonders. “I want to assure all the players that they must focus on performance and leave the rest on us.”

CDA assistant director sports Chaudhry Shahzad Yasin, who is the man behind selecting the team and fought for the funds and personally met with Mayor Sh Ansar Aziz, as CDA didn’t have funds. “I am grateful to Mayor MCI Sh Ansar, who very kindly released funds for promotion of the game and CDA team. We will work more devotedly under his guidance to help flourish sports in federal capital.” Shahzad also announced to host a reception for the winning team.

At Pindi Stadium, OGDCL hammered Pak-Saudi by 10 wickets. OGDCL achieved 23-run target without losing a single wicket in 2.4 overs. Earlier, Pak-Saudi resumed their second innings after follow-on at the overnight score of 164-3 and were all out for 291 in 93.5 overs. Imtiaz Aslam was once again top scorer with 53. Shahzad Azam Rana captured 4-37 and Sajid Rehman 2-61.

Summarized scores

AT DIAMOND GROUND, ISLAMABAD:

ZTBL (FIRST INNINGS): 321-10 in 82.5 overs: (Mohsin Nadeem 101, 205 balls, 9x4s, 2x6s, Raza Ali Dar 51, 43 balls, 7x4s, Gohar Hafeez 45, 77 balls, 7x4s, Usman Ashraf 37, 77 balls, 6x4s, Bilawal Iqbal 30, 27 balls, 3x4s, Anwar Ali 5-59, Ali Imran Pasha 2-41, Tahir Khan 2-104)

PIA (FIRST INNINGS): 148-10 in 53.3 overs: (Anwar Ali Khan 56, 65 balls, 5x4s, 3x6s, Tahir Abbas 21, 66 balls, 1x4, Anop Ravi 21, 29 balls,, 4x4s, Hamza Nadeem 3-45, Usman Ashraf 2-8 Bilawal Iqbal 2-38, Muhammad Ali 2-47)

AFTER FELLOW-ON (2ND INNINGS): 127-10 in 44 overs: (Shahryar Ghani 55, 123 balls, 9x4s, Shoaib Khan 33, 68 balls, 4x4s, Hamza Nadeem 6-37, M Ali 3-51)

AT ARMY CRICKET GROUND, RAWALPINDI:

CDA (FIRST INNINGS): 152-10 in 31.3 overs: (Umar Abid Khan 37, 38 balls, Sohail Khan 33, 41 balls, 6x4s, Tauseef Sarwar 26, 42 balls, 4x4s, Aamir Jamal 25, 36 balls, 5x4s, Ahmed Khan 6-38, Umair Khan 2-43)

(2ND INNINGS): 267-10 in 66.2 overs: (Naved Malik 123, 162 balls, 21x4s, Ali Sarfraz 50, 79 balls, 9x4s, Tauseef Sarwar 31, 53 balls, 3x4s, Faizan Riaz 28, 33 balls, 4x4s, Umair Khan 5-56, Muzaffar Iqbal 2-37, Shoaib Aamir 2-71)

ARMY (FIRST INNINGS): 169-10 in 49.3 overs: (M Atif 49, 75 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s, M Miqdad Hussain 27, 55 balls, 5x4s, Shoaib Aamir 22*, 34 balls, 2x4s, Umair Khan 20, 61 balls, 2x4s, Faisal Iqbal 7-34)

(2ND INNINGS): 217-10 in 84 overs: (M Nafees 66, 176 balls, 9x4s, Muhammad Atif 46, 60 balls, 7x4s, Adnan Younas 29, 85 balls, 3x4s, Aqib Jamshed 24, 105 balls, 3x4s, Faisal Iqbal 4-49, Kashif Ali 3-35)

AT PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

OGDCL (FIRST INNINGS): 470-3 decl in 82.2 overs: (Sohail Ahmed 200*, 234 balls, 24x4s, 3x6s, Sarmad Bhatti 100*, 79 balls, 7x4s, 3x6s, Syed Muzammil Shah 69, 81 balls, 9x4s, Moeid Sheikh 43, 49 balls, 9x4s, Muhammad Naqash 40, 51 balls, 8x4s, Muhammad Ramzan 2-105)

(2nd Innings) 23-0 in 2.4 overs:

PAK-SAUDI (FIRST INNINGS): 201-10 in 49.3 overs: (Imtiaz Aslam 85, 104 balls, 14x4s, Abdul Salam 32, 46 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Raza-ul-Mustafa 22, 38 balls, 2x4s, Nabeel Chaudhry 20, 43 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Faisal 3-34, Muhammad Waqar 3-38, Sarmad Bhatti 2-33, Shahzad Azam Rana 2-37)

AFTER FELLOW-ON (2ND INNINGS): 291-10 in 93.5 overs: (Imtiaz Aslam 53, 93 balls, 8x4s, Muhammad Waqar 52, 128 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Imran 47, 72 balls, 7x4s, 1x6, Nabeel Chaudhry 31, 76 balls, 2x4s, Muhammad Farooq 31, 70 balls, 2x4s, Shahzad Azam Rana 4-37, Sajid Rehman 2-61).