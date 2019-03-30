Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim in Karachi today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government wants to provide more green spaces to future generations of the country.

The Prime Minister said it has been decided to encourage more vertical buildings in the country to save the green areas.

He said the target of ten billion trees in next five years will also include planting of more trees in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

He said Pakistan falls at eighth number in top ten countries most affected by global warming.

Imran Khan said our future generations will not forgive us if we do not take steps now for improving the environment.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar for developing this park. He said the park is a new addition in green landscape of the city and will provide excursion opportunity to the public.