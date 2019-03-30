Share:

Five people were killed in an explosion in a factory in east China's Shandong Province Friday evening, Xinhua reports citing local authorities.

The explosion happened at 9:35 p.m. in a workshop at a perlite factory in the city of Qingzhou, according to reports. As a result of the explosion, three people outside the workshop were slightly injured.

The owner of the private factory was taken into custody by the local police. An initial investigation revealed that the accident had been caused by a leak in a liquefied gas tank, according to Xinhua.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in March, a deadly blast at a chemical plant in the eastern city of Yancheng killed at least 64 people.