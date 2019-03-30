Share:

The first meeting of the China-Pakistan Working Group has been held here to identify priority areas for cooperation and deepen pragmatic cooperation in forestry between the two countries.

China’s National Forestry and Grassland Bureau and Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on forestry cooperation in November last to identify priority areas for cooperation and seek support from relevant departments.

The National Forestry and Grassland Bureau International Cooperation Department and the relevant person in charge of the Pakistan Climate Change Department jointly presided over the meeting.

The two sides introduced the forestry profiles and work priorities of the two countries, and exchanged views on issues such as wetland restoration and floodplain control, desertification control, saline-alkali land ecological restoration, shelterbelt construction and wildlife protection, and discussed the prospects for cooperation.