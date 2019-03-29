Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would make direct liaison with citizens, as the latest IT system has been set up in his office for the purpose. He would directly be interacting with people through the video link, who may express their concerns or grievances about the departments.

The chief minister would also get feedback from people about various services, being provided by the government offices as it would help improve governance and public delivery system. He would personally select the spot and time to contact the citizens.

NFC members call on CM

Members of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC), led by Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakhat, Members of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces including Salman Shah, Mehfooz Ali Khan and Asad Saeed were also present.

CM welcomed the Commission members, saying that the meeting of the working groups for the NFC Award was a good omen. He said that progress on the NFC Award would promote national solidarity and inter-provincial harmony.

The chief minister also hosted a single-dish luncheon in honor of the NFC members.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of John Permal, former Olympian and the fastest athlete of Pakistan. In a condolence message, he expressed heart-felt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.