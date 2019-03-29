Share:

BUREWALA- Additional Sessions Judge Burewala Nasir Ali Friday awarded death sentence on two counts and fined Rs200,000 besides twice rigorous imprisonment for seven years to convict Zaigham Abbas in abduction case. The case was registered against him in Gugu Mandi police station. In the same case, the court also sentenced his accomplice Muhammad Aslam two-time life term and Rs200,000 fine. According to the prosecution, both the convicts had brutally killed a couple after abduction over a minor dispute of few thousands rupees a year ago in village EB/225.