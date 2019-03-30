Share:

Islamabad - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said people are on the frontlines of climate change. The Earth Hour reminds us that individual and global community actions can prove to be a milestone to transform the climate challenges and protect the generations to come.

“The world was experiencing diverse impacts of climate change more than ever and it was important to empower people to become part of climate change initiatives,” NA Speaker said in his message on the occasion of ‘Earth Hour’ being marked all over the world on 30th March (today).

He stressed the need for joint efforts to make environment pollution free. He said we should join this movement to show our commitment to the planet.

Endorsing Earth Hour , he highlighted that the lights of the Parliament will be switched off between 8:30pm to 9:30pm to show Parliament’s commitment of joining hands with the world for energy conservation, combating climate change and global warming.

The speaker highlighted that various environment friendly initiatives at Parliament house have been taken. He asserted that Pakistan’s experience should be emulated by the global community to address genuine climate concerns. The speaker remarked that in pursuance of reducing emissions, the Parliament of Pakistan had become the first ever parliament completely powered by solar energy. He added that under the ‘Net-Metering License,’ the Parliament has contributed surplus electricity to the national grid.

The speaker said that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considered climate change as one of the top national priorities and provided a sound basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national development planning.

On this occasion, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that the motive behind observing Earth Hour is to raise awareness about the importance of protecting a healthy environment and to conserve energy. He called upon the Parliamentarians and people of the country to observe the Earth Hour today along with international community by switching off extra lights between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.