LAHORE - A sector-specific trade delegation from Egypt will visit Pakistan from May 02 to explore trade and investment opportunities.

It was revealed by the Ambassador of Egypt Ahmed Fadel Yacoub while talking to the LCCI President Almas Hyder and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Executive Committee Member Aqib Asif, Jameel A Naaz and Rehmatullah Javed were also present.

“I am here with a simple message that Egypt wants to do business with Pakistan”, the Ambassador said, adding, brotherly and historic relations should be reflected in trade as both countries have a lot of potential. He said that Egypt was importing rice via Dubai and wanted to get this commodity directly from Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was a big market for Egyptian businessmen. He said less than 200 million dollars bilateral trade in a year did not reflect the potentials of both the countries. He said that Egypt was a country with a strong and flourishing economy. He said both the countries enjoy historical relations that date back to even before the creation of Pakistan.

He said that Allama Iqbal had visited Egypt many times. He said that Pakistanis desiring business with Egypt would have extra benefits. He said that Egypt would encourage trade and joint ventures. He invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Egypt and explore trade and investment opportunities. He said that improvement in legal framework to protect the business would also help boost trade and economic ties.

Almas Hyder said that the LCCI was planning a delegation for Africa to establish new business contacts. He said that Egypt Embassy has always responded positively to any initiatives taken by LCCI like Ambassadors’ Dinner, OIC Conference and Africa Day. Egypt comes at 40th and 39th places respectively among the top importing and exporting destinations for Pakistan. For exploiting untapped potential both Egypt and Pakistan needed to explore opportunities jointly.

The total size of bilateral trade came down to dollar 208 million in 2018 which was dollar 231 million in 2017. Pakistan’s exports showed some improvement during that tenure by reaching dollar 83 million from dollar 77 million. It was due to decline in imports from Egypt to Pakistan which decreased from dollar 154 million to dollar 125 million in last two years. Pakistan exports woven fabric, cotton yarn, medicaments and some surgical instruments to Egypt. The imports from Egypt consist of sanitary towels, seeds and raw cotton etc.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan being an agricultural economy could supply both semi-processed and processed foods to Egypt. In 2018, Egypt imported wheat & meslin worth dollar 2.6 billion, maize worth dollar 1.7 billion, meat worth dollar 1 billion and sugar dollar 0.8 billion. Let Pakistan manage to take some share in these items. He said that Egypt was one of the top destinations in the world for tourists. Pakistan offers a wide spectrum of tourism ranging from religious to historical places and ancient civilizations to modern architecture.

“We have utilized only a fraction of the tourism potential available in our country. We would like to take benefit of expertise and techniques adopted by Egypt to attract tourists.