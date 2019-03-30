Share:

SHIKARPUR - A married woman along with her alleged paramour was gunned down at Muhammad Sharif Colony in the remit of Jacobabad Saddr Police over having illicit relations.

According to Saddr Police ASI Ashique Ali Lashari, a married woman, identified as Ms Naheed Bibi,30, wife of Jameel Shah and her alleged paramour, identified as Mehrban, 25, son of Qurban, were allegedly gunned down by Roshan Shah, father of the woman. Another Ayaz Shah, owner of the house where the couple was residing, managed to escape from the scene.

The police officer informed that the woman had eloped with her alleged paramour Mehrban Dayo from Shikarpur to Jacobabad a few days ago and both were hid at Muhammad Sharif Colony where they were shot dead.

The police rushed to the spot and transported the bodies to District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital Jacobabad for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities.

The ASI said that the bodies were handed over to the heirs and further investigation is underway.