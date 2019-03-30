Share:

ISLAMABAD: Former chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah MNA has been inducted as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to appoint Ijaz as the federal minister for parliamentary affairs

He was elected MNA on PTI ticket from NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II in the last general elections held last year.

In February this year some mainstream media outlets had speculated that he has emerged as potential candidate for the slot of National Security Advisor (NSA).

However, it did not happen and instead the prime minister has appointed him as federal minister for parliamentary affairs.

The national security adviser’s position has been lying vacant since the PTI came to power.

Ijaz Shah had served as Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2004 to 2008 in the government of former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.