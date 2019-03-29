Share:

ISLAMABAD- Defending champions Federal Areas thrashed Punjab by 101 in the final to lift the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup at NBP Sports Complex Ground Karachi on Friday.

Put into bat first, Federal Areas posted 192-3 in allotted 20 overs with skipper Jahanzaib Tiwana smashing 68, Hamza Hameed 66 and Adeel Khan 37. Muhammad Haris got 1-24. In reply, Punjab were bowled out for meager 91 in 15.2 overs. Umer Farooq made 28 while Wajid Alam and Waqas Ahmed 12 runs each. Jahanzaib Tiwana captured 2-10 and Gohar Ali 2-12.

Federal Areas captain Jahanzaib Tiwana received winning trophy and Rs 200,000 while Abdullah Ejaz earned runners-up trophy and Rs 100,000. Jahanzaib was also named man of the final and received Rs 5000 while Hamza Hameed (FA) was declared best batsman, Gohar Ali (FA) best bowler, Iman Ullah Bhatti (FA) best fielder, Adil Abbasi (Bal) player of the tournament and all earned Rs 5000 each.