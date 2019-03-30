Share:

BEIRUT - A huge fire broke out Friday in a Syrian refugees’ camp in Lebanon’s Akkar, damaging a big number of tents, no casualties reported, according to the National News Agency.

The fire broke out suddenly and it may be due to an electric friction, said the citizens in the town. Refugees were capable of escaping from the fire, but their belongings were completely damaged.

Families who have been impacted by the fire called upon the relief agencies to provide them with new tents. It rains a lot in the area and the refugees will move to nearby tents for the time being, according to the report.

The civil war in Syria has caused 1.5 million Syrians to seek refuge in Lebanon, many of whom live in shelters that are in urgent need of repairs.