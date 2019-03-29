Share:

ISLAMABAD-Three-time national champion, Ijaz Ur Rehman bounced back in style to grab top spot after completion of first 10 games of Professional singles category of the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship-2109 Friday.

On 7th day of the event professional master singles 1st round and Amateurs events final were played. In the professional round it was business as usual as highly decorated international player, Ijaz was on top by scoring 1933 pins with an average of 193., while yesterday’s topper, Fazil Maniya played well and secured 2nd spot with just a point behind at total of 1932 pins and Aleem Agha got 3rd spot with 1885 pins.

In Amateur category final round, Fahad with total of 346 pins won the title. Shahrukh with total of 344 pins secured 2nd position while Ali Chatta had to settle for third place with 333 pins.