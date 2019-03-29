Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top class all-rounder Syed Imad Wasim was appointed captain of Pakistan team for the 4th ODI against Australia at Duabi and became the first-ever captain from Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

Imad Wasim, who is product of Diamond Cricket Club, Islamabad Cricket Association and Islamabad Region, is one of most respected genuine all-rounder as left-arm spinner and down the order batsman with several laurels to his credit. “Heartiest congratulations to Syed Imad Wasim for captaining Pakistan,” said Shakil Shaikh, President Islamabad Region, “He is pride and honour of Islamabad.”

Imad captained Diamond Club, ICA and Islamabad Region in all formats; he had the honour of captaining Pakistan U19 for consecutive two years, besides, he captained Karachi Kings as well as Federal Areas team in Pakistan Cup last year. He is a first Welsh-born captain of Pakistan as well. Imad played his entire cricket from Diamond Club and shinned his skill and talent in Diamond Cricket Academy run by Moeid Shaikh. “He used to come daily at the nets and played for several hours on bowling machine,” said Moeid Shaikh, Administrator of Diamond Cricket Academy.