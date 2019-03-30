Share:

GWADAR/QUETTA - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched a string of mega projects in two major cities of Balochistan, saying his government wanted real development in the province.

First he performed ground-breaking ceremony of Quetta-Zhob Double Carriageway and Balochistan Health Complex in Quetta, then he travelled to CPEC host port city of Gwadar where he launched work on New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) and announced various other development schemes for the city, which he believed would become an engine of growth for Pakistan.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the airport, the prime minister said “What a pleasure it is to be in Gwadar. Insha’Allah, in coming months, years, Gwadar would be, I see, as engine of growth for Pakistan,” he said.

The event was attended by federal ministers, Balochistan chief minister, parliamentarians, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing besides huge number of Chinese workers and government officials.

The airport was included among Early Harvest High Priority Project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in January 2014. The Chinese government would assist Pakistan in construction of the airport under Chinese Grant Assistance.

The project is part of overall infrastructure development of Balochistan. It would be developed as a green-field facility with all modern facilities for safe operation.

The new airport would be able to accommodate large aircraft such as A380. The project would comprise a modern terminal building with cargo terminal having initial handling capacity of 30,000 tons per year.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for construction of Pakistan and China Vocational Training Institute and Pak-China Friendship Hospital.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque of the project, thanked Chinese ambassador for the grant given by the Chinese government for the airport. He welcomed the participants of the expo and said the event would grow with each coming year.

He assured the fishermen not to worry about their sustenance owing to the construction of the highway as special bridges would be built to facilitate them.

He categorically said any development would be of no use unless it benefited the local people. He said in the past the locals were ignored while executing the development projects in Balochistan. He said gas worth billions of rupees was extracted from Sui but it could not change the living standard of the local people.

He said it was pleasing that the capacity of the hospital in Gwadar would be enhanced and a vocational training institute would also help create employment opportunities.

The prime minister announced to launch Insaf Sehat Card to provide health insurance cover worth Rs720,000 to every family. He said previously power was being transmitted from Iran, but now the government had decided to link the area with national grid.

A desalination plant would also be set up in the city and under Clean and Green Pakistan one million saplings would be planted. Besides, a solid waste management system would also be established to protect the area from pollution.

He said following the models of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the government had decided to recycle water in Gwadar to water the plants.

He told the gathering that Gwadar and Quetta would be linked through railways as it was the best travel mode but unfortunately Pakistan had been lagging behind in this sector. He said Chinese support was being sought for upgradation of the railways system as the country had the most advanced rail system. He said one could travel from Karachi to Lahore within four hours if you take Chinese train.

He said having located at an ideal location and being well connected, Gwadar's development would be the development of whole of Pakistan.

He said he was looking forward to extending bilateral cooperation with China during his upcoming visit in late April in various fields like train technology, agriculture and cage fishery.

Commending the work of the Chinese workers, he said soon a cargo and passenger ferry service would also be launched from Gwadar to Karachi that would later be extended to Qatar.

Earlier addressing ground-breaking ceremony of two mega projects Quetta-Zhob Double Carriageway and Balochistan Health Complex in Quetta, Imran Khan said the progress of Balochistan was vital for development of the country.

He said the 305km long double carriageway would become a real ‘game changer’ for the province as it would give basis to the development of Balochistan through its linkage with underdeveloped areas.

He said western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor should have been given priority by previous regimes.

A number of federal and provincial ministers, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, high-ranking officials and representatives from various departments were present on this occasion.

The prime minister extended gratitude to COAS Bajwa for his all-out support in establishing Balochistan Health Complex which he said would address public health issues, particularly the cardiac diseases.

He said the centre was serious in providing basic necessities to the people of the province and hinted that a cancer hospital would also be established in Quetta in collaboration with provincial government and the Armed Forces.

He further said in the past it was difficult to import quality medical equipments and standardised medical practitioners in Balochistan. “But we will Insha’Allah establish a modern cancer hospital, equipped with latest technology as people have to face problems in taking their cancer patients to Lahore for treatment," he added.

The prime minister also announced that railway connectivity would be established between Quetta and Taftan and informed that federal minister for railways was already working on this task.

He also underlined the importance of tree plantation and water conservation systems to meet forthcoming challenges and advised Balochistan government to take some initiatives at local level in these areas.

He said scarcity of the local people could be addressed through skilled development centres. “By doing so, they will have job and business opportunities in the future” he added.

Lauding dedication of Chief Minister Jam Kamal for progress and prosperity of the province, Imran urged the provincial government to make master plan of Quetta.

He pointed out that population and cities expansion was interlinked and they needed to be administered through their master plans. Master plans for Islamabad and Peshawar were being made by departments concerned, he maintained.

He said good governance was the only way to serve the people. Highlighting salient features of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government system, he stressed the provincial government to adopt the same in Balochistan. “We can uplift Balochistan by adopting the local government system like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to streamline the funds distribution at grass roots level in proper manner,” he said.

He noted that ‘Village Councils’ under local govt system had brought a significant change in funds allocation mechanism at lower level.

Reiterating his government’s resolve about New Pakistan, the prime minister said the government wanted real development in Balochistan. Criticising previous governments, he said they did nothing for the development of the country as poor governance had resulted in financial deficit.

“Rs6 billion are being paid per day in lieu of loans which were borrowed by previous governments,” he said and added "We have to provide education, health and security to the people. We have come here not to win elections like previous practice, but to develop Balochistan along with Pakistan in real sense.”

He said such mega projects would bring ultimate prosperity in the country. "We will bring real change through revolutionary reforms in the society,” he added.

In his welcoming address, Chief Minister Jam Kamal appreciated the prime minister for his special consideration towards issues which were being faced by his province.

He said Balochistan was an underprivileged province which needed special focus from the centre.

The chief minister said Balochistan government was fully committed to improve its condition; however, the support extended from present federal government and the Armed Forces were now bringing tangible progress in the province.

He also thanked Army Chief for his unflinching support in development and security issues of Balochistan.

The mega projects of Quetta-Zhob Double Carriageway and Balochistan Health Complex would be executed under joint venture between Pakistan Army and the provincial government.

Pakistan Army in collaboration with Balochistan government has planned construction of a state-of-the-art cardiac centre in Quetta as part of Khushal Balochistan Programme for providing best medical facilities to local population under Urban Poverty Alleviation Programme projects sponsored by United Arab Emirates.

The cardiac hospital will be comprised of operation theatres, echo and nuclear cardio facilities. Under the project, Bio Medical Workshop and Waste Management Plant would also be constructed to make the facility environment-friendly.

The Quetta-Zhob (N-50) highway would link Quetta with Zhob passing through Kuchlak, Muslim Bagh and Qilla Saifullah reducing travel duration between Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan from 12 to four hours.

It would create socioeconomic activity for local population particularly local businesses by providing access to minerals and mines and direct access to main markets.

The road will also facilitate speedy transportation of goods from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sea port of Karachi.

N-50 is primary sub-regional corridor running parallel to the western border connecting Afghanistan and Iran with Pakistan that would provide vital connectivity of CPEC western alignment leading to Gwadar Port.

