Share:

Los angeles-Jamie Lawson wants to write hits for other artists. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter became the first artist signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label Gingerbread Man Records in 2015, and he’s now revealed he’d love to follow in Ed’s footsteps and write more material for other singers, because he’s already dabbled in the process and ‘’really enjoyed’’ it.

He said: ‘’I have written with some other artists, they’ve not seen the light of day yet, but I really enjoyed the process. It’s definitely something I want to do more of in the future, and I’m hoping those opportunities reveal themselves more.

‘’I am always trying to write or brainstorm ideas whenever I can.’’

But the ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’ musician says there’s no competition between himself and Ed when it comes to songwriting, as he insists the ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker often gives him ‘’constructive thoughts’’ on his work.

Jamie added: ‘’He’s a massive, massive star, to have someone of that magnitude on your side, and offering opinions, and constructive thoughts you have to listen! Ed knows what he’s on about.’’

And Jamie already has a list of artists he’d love to work with, including a plan to nab Ed’s touring buddy and regular collaborator Anne-Marie, whom he says it would be ‘’an honour’’ to team up with.