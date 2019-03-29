Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kate Hudson is launching a new fashion brand called Happy x Nature. The 39-year-old actress and entrepreneur started her athleisure brand Fabletics with TechStyle in 2013, and following the success of the company, she has announced plans to launch her first ready-to-wear brand, called Happy x Nature. Writing on Instagram, Kate said: ‘’ANNOUNCING my first ever ready-to-wear line called HAPPY X NATURE! We’re almost ready! Get your sneak peek happyxnatureofficial to make you and nature happy. Hope you love it.’’ In a professionally shot video which accompanied the post, the ‘Almost Famous’ star could be seen modelling bohemian style prairie dresses, a jumpsuit, bright coloured blouses and denim overalls, and fans can sign up now for notifications.

The blonde beauty - who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn - previously admitted that she wants all businesses to reflect the Time’s Up movement, which takes action against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in London during a Q&A organised by the British Fashion Council, she explained: ‘’On the heels of what happened, we got together to see what we can do to create a movement for all women in all workplaces.