Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday called for a ban on Bollywood movies and Indian commercials.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asked Pakistani artists to restrain their desire to seek ‘Indian authentication’ for their careers.

“[It’s] time to abandon our love for Bollywood, ban made in India commercials on our electronic media; our actors/singers must restrain their desire to seek Indian authentication for their careers. It is time we show at least symbolic solidarity with Kashmiris,” he tweeted.

On March 1, local Indian media had reported that Bollywood was moving to capitalise on the Pulwama attack and Indian government’s claims of a cross-LoC ‘surgical strike’ as film producers scrambled to reserve jingoistic movie titles.

Indian media had reported unusual activity at the cramped up offices of the Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMPPA) in Andheri in Western Mumbai.

Producers were reportedly seen fighting to register titles like Balakot, Surgical Strikes 2.0, and Pulwama Attacks.