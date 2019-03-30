Share:

KARACHI - The opening ceremony of the newly renovated Materials and Processes Outdoor Studio, an initiative of the students of Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, would be held at the department of visual studies on April 1, 2019.

The project is the creation of students of the department of visual studies. As many as 151 students of the foundation year had transformed the area into a beautiful and rustic outdoor studio, using their own handwork.

KU Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah would inaugurate the Studio.

KU Controller (Examinations) Dr Irfan Aziz on Friday announced that paper of Pakistan Studies of BA (Pass), Part-II (Regular and External), postponed on March 26, would now be held on April 18, 2019.

He informed that the university has also rescheduled the paper of Economics-II of BA (Pass), Part-II (Regular and External).

He mentioned that exam scheduled on April 4, would now take place on April 19, 2019. He mentioned that examination centres and timings of the paper would remain same as already announced in the schedule/programme given to the students.

MA POLITICAL SCIENCE RESULT

The KU controller (examinations) announced the results of MA Political Science (Final), External, Annual Examination-2017. Muhammad Kashif ,son of Muhammad Umar, having seat number 422575, clinched overall first position and secured 680 marks out of total 1,000 marks, Kanwal daughter of Waris Khan Bangash, seat number 434597., bagged second position and obtains 679 marks and Rafat Sultana d/o Mirza Sultan Baig, seat number 434635, collected 645 marks and stood third in the annual exams.

As per gazette issued, 216 candidates were registered of which 206 students appeared and 26 candidates cleared their papers with first division, 83 students passed with second division while one candidate managed to pass with third division. The overall pass percentage was 53.40 percent.

DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF CSS REGISTRATION FORMS EXTENDED TILL APRIL 5

The University of Karachi extended the submission of CSS preparatory classes’ registration forms till April 05, 2019. The forms could be received from the counter of Students Guidance, Counselling and Placement Bureau situated at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, against the payment of Rs100/-, the Director, Students Guidance, Counselling and Placement Bureau, announced on Friday.

The interested persons are advised to obtain and submit their registration forms during 09:30am to 1pm and on Fridays till noon.

The KU Students Guidance, Counselling and Placement Bureau mentioned that students graduated with at least second division could apply for the preparatory classes.