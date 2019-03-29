Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa is reportedly spending her birthday ‘’recharging’’ in Cabo San Lucas with close friends. The ‘A Star Is Born’ actress and singer turned 33 on Thursday , and to ring in the special day, she’s reportedly jetted out to the popular Mexican resort city of Cabo, where she often likes to travel when she needs to unwind.

A source told People magazine: ‘’Gaga flew to Mexico earlier this week to celebrate her birthday with close friends. She likes to recharge in Cabo and often visits. The group has a private chef and has mostly been hanging out by the pool. She has a private dinner planned for her birthday.’’

Gaga last visited Cabo for Valentine’s Day , which came just days before news broke that she’d called it quits with fiancé Christian Carino.

An insider said at the time: ‘’The weather was amazing. They took a yacht out one day. Gaga enjoyed a lot of pool time. It seemed like the most perfect vacation. Yet, you could tell everything was not great with Gaga. She seemed a bit gloomy and low energy. On previous vacations, she has had much more energy and looked happier. It was obvious that she was going through something.’’

At the time of writing it’s not known who the ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker is spending time with in Cabo, but she was recently reported to be hanging out a lot with ‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner.