KARACHI(- Karachi Bar Association (KBA) President Naeem Qureshi on Friday announced calling off the countrywide strike after Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa assured to look into the decision of National Judicial Policy committee on 22 (A) and (B).

KBA President Naeem Qureshi said that the CJP has given his word on overturning the decision.

“He [CJP] said that he will call a meeting session of all judges from Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, Sindh High Court and other courts”, the KBA president said.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Bar Council boycotted the court proceedings throughout the country against the decision of the National Judicial Policy Committee on 22 (A) and (B) which reduced the powers of district and session judges. Lawyers across the country protested for five consecutive days and boycotted the court proceedings. A sit-in is also staged outside the Sindh High Court (SHC).