Malnutrition and epidemics continues to claim more lives as five more children expired during 24 hours, health department said on Saturday.

According to details, five children expired at Mithi Hospital, Tharparkar while dozen others affected of malnutrition and epidemics were still under treatment.

The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar in March to 63 and 193 in the ongoing year. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

Earlier, a report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April 2018 stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rate, with 22 infants dying before turning one-month-old. Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore”.