Lahore -A man sustained serious burnt injuries as his mobile phone exploded on Friday morning in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel Jinnah Burn Centre Executive Director Muazzam Nazir Tarrar said orty-year-old Harris connected his phone to a charging plug night and then kept it under his pillow. He was sleeping when the phone exploded.

He was taken to Jinnah Hospital for treatment,adding doctors said that he had been burned on 20% of his body, he said. The bed caught fire first and then it spread everywhere,he couldn’t even breathe properly when he was brought to the hospital, they kept him in the ICU till his condition improved, Prof Tarrar said. There were burn marks on his face, back and other parts of his body and He might even needed skin stitches, he added. Prof Tarrar said that Harris’ condition was out of danger as his health would improve over time,adding people must avoid over night charging and unnecessary usage of mobile phones, he further advised.