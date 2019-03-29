Share:

LAHORE - Opposition legislator on Friday submitted The Punjab Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2019 to the Punjab Assembly, aiming at increasing benefits and security for the working women during maternity. PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt sought amendments to the bill to facilitate contractual and regular women workforce. According to the bill, every workplace having 50 or more employees will be bound to establish a daycare centre for working women’s kids up to the age of six years. Mothers can visit the daycare centre four times a day. “Every woman will be allowed to have two breaks in a day for the nursing care of her child until he/she attains the age of 15 months”. Employer can be fined up to Rs0.5 million for violation of any provision of the act. Every woman will be entitled maternity leave for 24 weeks, extendable depending on the health condition of the mother and child after the delivery.

In the case of miscarriage, the woman will be given six-week long leave.

“The constitution encourages promotion of social justice and eradication of social evils and provision of maternity benefits to women in employment,” reads the statement of objective of the bill.